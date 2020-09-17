Body believed to be missing Raleigh man Andy Banks located in Virginia, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police announced Thursday afternoon that they believe the body of William "Andy" Banks, a Raleigh man who went missing over the weekend, has been found in Virginia.

No charges have been filed in the case, but officers said they suspect foul play is involved in Banks' disappearance.

Police said the body was recovered with the help of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

The body will be sent to the coroner in Roanoke, VA, for autopsy and positive identification..

Banks has not been seen or heard from since Saturday when he told friends he was going to the Cameron Village area to meet a man who was interested in buying his SUV.

"Regardless of what state Andy is in, everybody just wants there to be an end to this part of it, to know where he is," friend Cliff Cash said Wednesday. "That really happened pretty fast, so I think that's pretty solid police work and I know the family feels that way."

Banks' 2011 Range Rover, which he was trying to sell, was found Monday afternoon in Danville, Virginia. On Tuesday, Justin Fernando Merritt, 34, was arrested and charged with stealing Banks' vehicle.

Justin Fernando Merritt was charged with robbery, larceny of motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.



Merritt was extradited to Raleigh on Wednesday morning. Arrest warrants out of Wake County released on Monday said Merritt used a gun to threaten Banks and steal his SUV.

A search warrant released by the Danville Police Department shows the case has been considered a homicide investigation since Monday.

It states that Banks' phone was found on the side of a road in North Carolina after he was reported to have met with Merritt.

The warrant shows police searched Merritt's home and found a handgun, three phones, boxes of ammunition and two spent shell casings. The stolen SUV was also found under a tarp.

Merritt appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon. He is being held on a $2 million secured bond.

In court, Merritt heard the charges he's facing: Larceny of a motor vehicle, which carries up to 39 months. Robbery with a dangerous weapon, which carries up to 204 months. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, which carries up to 47 months.

"As a decent human being the right thing to do would be for him to help them," Cash said. "But I don't know if he's a person who's particularly worried about doing the right thing."

Merritt has only been charged in connection to stealing Banks' SUV. He has not been named as a suspect in the homicide.

EMBED More News Videos

Virginia man charged with stealing missing Raleigh man's SUV, whereabouts of 39-year-old still unknown

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighvirginiacrimemissing manstolen car
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper to allow elementary schools to open full-time
WATCH LIVE: Cooper speaks on school reopening plan
Tornado Watch issued for some NC counties
Cumberland schools reject plan to return to class in 2020
What happens if a coworker tests positive for COVID-19?
Saturday's UNC/Charlotte football game canceled
Wounded deputy released from hospital after ambush, sheriff says
Show More
Barr under fire over comparison of COVID-19 lockdowns to slavery
Baby delivered at Chatham Hospital for first time in nearly 30 years
Parents frustrated with WCPSS lack of reopening decision
'Not gonna take it': Anti-mask Target protest video goes viral
Trump disputes CDC Director, calls him 'confused'
More TOP STORIES News