abc11 troubleshooter

Scammers are trying to steal your money during election season

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Election Day is less than a month away and while you want to make sure your vote gets counted, you do need to watch out for scammers.

ABC11 viewers are reaching out, asking about political text messages, emails, and mailings they are getting.

One viewer sent us a text message that he got and it concerns requesting an absentee ballot and includes a link to click on. When you get a text, do not click on any links from unknown numbers as it could contain malware. While third parties are sending requests for absentee ballots, you can get one on your own absentee ballot from the state board of elections or from your county.

When it comes to campaign contributions, even if you support that party or candidate that's supposedly texting or calling, don't just give without research.

"Be very wary of that as you never know who's on the other side of that text message. If you feel inclined to donate or want to get active reach out to that campaign directly," said Alyssa Parker with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Here are some BBB tips to avoid political scams:

  • Donate directly to the campaign office: Donations made over the phone can be valid, but to be sure you are donating directly to the campaign, donors should give either through the candidates' official website or at a local campaign office.
  • Watch for spoofed calls: Your Caller ID may say that someone from Washington, D.C. or from a campaign office is contacting you, but scammers can fake this using phone number spoofing technology.
  • Beware of prize offers: Just hang up on any political pollster who claims that you can win a prize for participating in a survey. Political survey companies rarely use prizes, so that is a red flag (especially if they ask you to pay for shipping or taxes in order to claim it).
  • Don't give out personal or banking information: Political pollsters may ask for information about your vote or political affiliation, and even demographic information such as your age or race, but they don't need your Social Security number or credit card information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncabc11 troubleshootertroubleshootervote 2020scamspolitics2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
NC unemployed forced to wait more than 70 days for benefits
These are the biggest online shopping scams during pandemic
No, you can't pre-order a COVID-19 vaccine, warns BBB
'Ugly Photo List' scam targets your information
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Delta becomes Category 2 storm
COVID-19 LATEST: Raleigh leaders to talk 2020 Halloween plans
Cary man receives experimental COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19 cases still increasing in nursing homes
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
NC doctors weigh in on 'experimental therapy' given to Pres.Trump
As cold air moves in, NC restaurants adjust amid COVID-19 restrictions
Show More
Iconic Briggs Hardware store finds new home on NC coast
Apex man has life-threatening effects of COVID-19 weeks after diagnosis
Officer charged with murder after shooting man walking away
Durham nonprofit provides mental health services to Spanish speakers
Triangle group works to up registered voters before Friday deadline
More TOP STORIES News