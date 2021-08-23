1 shot during private party at Carrboro Mexican restaurant; 18-year-old charged

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carrboro police are investigating after a person was shot during a private party at a Mexican restaurant over the weekend.Authorities said it happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday inside Salon Monterrey at 104 NC-54.The investigation found that two males got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical confrontation.During the fight, police say one of them pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots.Attendees at the party subdued the shooter until police arrived.The male victim was hit in the chest and taken to UNC Hospital for treatment.Juvenile petitions were filed for the 18-year-old shooter for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a firearm in establishment with alcohol and possession of a firearm with altered serial number.The 18-year-old was taken to Dillon Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Butner.If you have additional information on this incident, please contact LT Ryan Daniels with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7418, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.