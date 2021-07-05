Woman hit by 4th of July celebratory gunfire in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was hit by celebratory gunfire on the Fourth of July.
It happened in the Pearl Ridge subdivision on Scofield Drive.
Police said the woman was on her porch when she was hit in the back by a bullet that was fired several blocks away.
The woman was grazed and was treated for her injuries at the scene.
Last Fourth of July, a celebratory gunfire incident ended tragically in Durham.
Paulette Thorpe was hit by a stray bullet -- just weeks before her 75th birthday.
Her family marked her death on Sunday with a balloon release at Beechwood Cemetery.
They asked for people to think about their actions on the holiday.
"You don't need guns to celebrate, fireworks are okay," said Paulette's nephew, Carlos Lyons. "If you're going to use a gun, point it at the ground. A bullet has to come down somewhere. Nobody wants to be on the end of a phone call that you've loved one got killed or injured because of something so senseless."
