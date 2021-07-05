4th of july

Woman hit by 4th of July celebratory gunfire in Raleigh

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman hit by 4th of July celebratory gunfire in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a woman was hit by celebratory gunfire on the Fourth of July.

It happened in the Pearl Ridge subdivision on Scofield Drive.

Police said the woman was on her porch when she was hit in the back by a bullet that was fired several blocks away.

The woman was grazed and was treated for her injuries at the scene.

Last Fourth of July, a celebratory gunfire incident ended tragically in Durham.

Paulette Thorpe was hit by a stray bullet -- just weeks before her 75th birthday.

Her family marked her death on Sunday with a balloon release at Beechwood Cemetery.

They asked for people to think about their actions on the holiday.

"You don't need guns to celebrate, fireworks are okay," said Paulette's nephew, Carlos Lyons. "If you're going to use a gun, point it at the ground. A bullet has to come down somewhere. Nobody wants to be on the end of a phone call that you've loved one got killed or injured because of something so senseless."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleigh4th of julygun safetyjuly fourthshootingjuly 4thguns
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY
Fourth of July fireworks make return across central NC
Biden sees virus 'independence,' but COVID takes no holiday
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Joey Chestnut eats record 76 hot dogs, wins 14th Nathan's title
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Elsa to bring rain to NC later this week
Collapsed Florida condo demolished amid safety concerns: VIDEO
Sampson Co. deputy shoots, kills 'armed suspect' during traffic stop
Tarboro officer shoots, injures man during pursuit: Police
Duchess of Cambridge forced to self-isolate after COVID contact
WEATHER: Heating up Monday & Tuesday
Fourth of July fireworks make return across central NC
Show More
Tyson recalls 8.5M lbs. of 'ready-to-eat' chicken
Ransomware attack before holiday leaves companies scrambling
Biden sees virus 'independence,' but COVID takes no holiday
Boys, 8 and 9, charged in shooting death of South Carolina man
Watch: Massive blast after fireworks detonate as they're being set up
More TOP STORIES News