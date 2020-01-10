ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 12, 2020

Friday, January 17

Wreath Laying Ceremony

9:00 a.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens

1215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Raleigh



Monday, January 20

Interfaith Prayer Breakfast

Doors Open - 5:00 a.m.

Breakfast - 6:00 - 8:00 a.m.

Program - 7:15 a.m.



Sheraton Imperial

4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham



MLK Memorial March

11:00 a.m.

State Capitol



MLK Noon Observation

12:00 p.m.

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts





MLK Evening Musical Celebration

5:30 p.m.

Meymandi Hall at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Artshttps://siteeditor.abcotvs.com/SiteEditor/index.htm#



9:00 a.m.Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens1215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in RaleighDoors Open - 5:00 a.m.Breakfast - 6:00 - 8:00 a.m.Program - 7:15 a.m.Sheraton Imperial4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham11:00 a.m.State Capitol12:00 p.m.Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts5:30 p.m.Meymandi Hall at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Artshttps://siteeditor.abcotvs.com/SiteEditor/index.htm#

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) -- The January 2020 ABC11 Together Perspectives features segments highlighting Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events.From prayer and reflection to music and celebration, the Triangle MLK Jr. Committee has events for everyone.Reading is the basic building block of education, and that is why Book Harvest works to make sure all children have access to books.On MLK Day, Monday, January 20, Book Harvest will hold Dream Big 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 at Rhythms Live Music Hall, 2020 Chapel Hill Road in Durham.On Saturday, February 1, the 18th Annual North Carolina MLK Black History Parade will roll down Fayetteville Street in Durham. The parade starts at noon at W.G. Pearson Elementary School and ends on the NC Central University campus. The Block Party will take place in the parking lot of St. Joseph AME Church on Fayetteville Street from 11am - 4pm.