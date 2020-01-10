ABC11 Together Perspectives for January 12, 2020

Triangle MLK, Jr. Committee Events
From prayer and reflection to music and celebration, the Triangle MLK Jr. Committee has events for everyone.
Friday, January 17
Wreath Laying Ceremony
9:00 a.m.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gardens
1215 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Raleigh
Monday, January 20
Interfaith Prayer Breakfast
Doors Open - 5:00 a.m.
Breakfast - 6:00 - 8:00 a.m.
Program - 7:15 a.m.
Sheraton Imperial
4700 Emperor Blvd. in Durham
MLK Memorial March
11:00 a.m.
State Capitol
MLK Noon Observation
12:00 p.m.
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
MLK Evening Musical Celebration
5:30 p.m.
Meymandi Hall at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Artshttps://siteeditor.abcotvs.com/SiteEditor/index.htm#
Click here for more information.
Dream Big 2020
Reading is the basic building block of education, and that is why Book Harvest works to make sure all children have access to books.
On MLK Day, Monday, January 20, Book Harvest will hold Dream Big 2020 from 1:00 - 4:00 at Rhythms Live Music Hall, 2020 Chapel Hill Road in Durham.
Click here for more information.
North Carolina MLK Black History Month Parade and Block Party
On Saturday, February 1, the 18th Annual North Carolina MLK Black History Parade will roll down Fayetteville Street in Durham. The parade starts at noon at W.G. Pearson Elementary School and ends on the NC Central University campus. The Block Party will take place in the parking lot of St. Joseph AME Church on Fayetteville Street from 11am - 4pm.
Click here for more information.