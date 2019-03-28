From Holi Festival to Duke Gardens plant sale: Some things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

The weather is supposed to be nice for the last weekend in March. Head outside and check out some of the events happening in our area from March 29-31., Friday - SundayHailed as America's No. 1 circus, UniverSoul officers sights, sounds and soul that the whole family can enjoy. The show enters its last weekend at the, FridayThere will be a special ceremony into recognize veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces between November 1, 1955 and May 15,1975, regardless of location. The event is free., Saturday 8 a.m. - noonHead toto shop through an array of plants, trees, shrubs, vines, bulbs and decorative plant pots. Gardening advice will also be available from staff. Members of the Friends of Duke Gardens get a discount and are invited to a preview sale on Friday from 4-6 p.m., Saturday and SundayGamers, unite! The two-day gaming convention heads tothis weekend. Lovers of video games, eSports, and tabletop gamers can meet each other. Children 9 and under are free., Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.Farmers' and crafters' market in the heart ofwith locally grown vegetables, fruit, eggs, honey for sale., Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Enjoy free yoga at the. Bring your own mat and water bottle. Space is limited so the event is first come first served., Saturday 2-5 p.m.Celebrate the Indian festival of colors and usher in spring atby dancing the afternoon away with live music and a color fight., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Open through 2019)This new exhibit highlights Fayetteville's 150-year love of the game and home run hitting heritage.The exhibit is at theand is free. Fun Fact: Babe Ruth hit his first professional home run and got his nickname in Fayetteville., Sunday 1-4 p.m.Head toto try 14 food trucks. Each truck is offering 2-3 samples. Purchase a sampling card and you can try up to ten items from ten trucks., Sunday 12-10 p.m.The official kick-off party fortakes place this weekend. The event celebrates the innovation of craft beer throughout NC. A portion of proceeds go to the NC Brewers Guild and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of North Carolina., Sunday, 1-3 p.m.April is National Kite Flying Month. Celebrate one day early in. Kite lovers of all ages are welcome to fill the skies. Guests are encouraged to bring a kite but there will be some available.