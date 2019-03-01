Mardi Gras events and other things to do in the Triangle, Fayetteville this weekend

March is here! Here's a round-up of events happening in our area from March 1-3 to get your month off to a fun start!
Wake Forest Mardi Gras Street Festival, Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Head to Main Street for a walking parade, children's activities and contests for all ages. Downtown merchants will also offer special discounts throughout the day.
NC KoreaFest, Saturday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
This event at the Kerr Scott Building (at the NC State Fairgrounds) will celebrate Korean identity and culture. Watch a K-POP dance contest and other performances from celebrities and listen to Korean Identity speakers' stories about identity, adoption, and immigration.
SNOW DAY Sledding at Waverly Place, Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Spring may be headed our way soon but bring the kids out to Cary for some fun snow-filled sledding fun! Sleds will be provided. Both adult and child need tickets.
Dr. Suess Birthday Party, Saturday 3 p.m.
Eva Perry Regional Library in Apex will host a party with games and crafts in honor of the loveable author. The program is meant for children in kindergarten to fifth grade and registration is requested.
Durham Bulls Fan Fest, Saturday 5-7 p.m.
Can't wait for baseball season? The Ballpark Corner Store will offer select merch discounted for as much as 50 percent. Food trucks and photo opportunities with Wool. E. Bull are just some of the fun options.
Pay What You Can Day at Kidzu Children's Museum, Sunday
The first Sunday of every month at this Chapel Hill favorite this Pay What You Can Admiision Day. It's meant to make Kidzu more accessible regardless of ability to pay. Kidzu is an 8,500 square foot multi-sensory, play-centered space that inspires creativity for kids.
Mardi Gras Soiree at Cape Fear Botanical Garden, Saturday 8 p.m. to midnight
An evening of fun and food awaits you in the celebration of Mardi Gras and Carnival in Fayetteville. Your ticket includes appetizers, admission to the garden, one drink and live entertainment. Event is ages 21 and up. Masks are encouraged and cocktail dress is required.
Community Day at Museum of Life + Science, Sunday
This 84-acre Durham staple offers free admission to Durham residents on select days! The space has a butterfly room and over 60 species of live animals. Bring your ID to prove residency in Durham County.
'Annie' at the Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m, Saturday 2:00 p.m.
Enjoy the story of little orphan Annie finding her home with Daddy Warbucks with the whole family.
1209 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC 28305
