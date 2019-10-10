Wine & Cheese Festival, pumpkin patch train, things to do this weekend Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville

Dracula at Theatre in the Park, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Ira David Wood IV will star as the world's most famous vampire. The show is adapted and directed by Ira David Wood III.
Carolina Hurricanes vs. NY Islanders, Friday
The Carolina Hurricanes hope to continue its winning streak. The Canes will host the Islanders at PNC Arena at 7:30 p.m.
Aladdin at DPAC, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Discover 'a whole new world' on stage with Disney's Aladdin at DPAC. Disney is the parent company of ABC11.
A Hocus Pocus Halloween, Friday
Bring the family and watch 1993's Hocus Pocus at the Carolina Theatre in Durham.
2019 NC Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Festival, Saturday
The 4th Annual NC Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Festival will feature a variety of wines from Italy, Spain, France and the U.S. You can also try local and regional chocolate and cheeses from 12-6 p.m in Raleigh.
Halloween Movies Series Flick or Treat, Saturday
Check out The Lumina Theater in Chapel Hill at 10 a.m. for a Halloween movie each Saturday this month. This week's showing is 1993's Addams Family Values. Tickets are $5 but people in costume get in free!
Cary Diwali Celebration, Saturday
Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is the most celebrated religious and cultural event in India. Koka Booth Amphitheater will have music, dance, a bazaar and Indian food starting at 10:30 a.m.
Haunting at Heritage Square, Friday and Saturday
Have a paranormal evening at the Sanford House in Fayetteville for a 90-minute tour. Each guest will get ghost hunting equipment.
Grilled Cheese Fest 2019, Saturday
The MAC in Raleigh will host this cheesy festival. Admission gets you unlimited grilled cheese samples. There will also be live music, games and a bloody mary garden.
Pumpkin Patch Express, Saturday and Sunday
Head to Durham's Museum of Life and Science to board a train to to museum's pumpkin patch. Pick up the perfect pumpkin then enjoy crafts and carnival games before returning to the station. There's also a hay maze and corn crib. $15 per person and not included with museum admission.
Blast from the Past Festival, Saturday
The Carvers Creek State Park in Spring Lake is going back in time to the 1900s to explore what it was like at Long Valley Farm during that era. There will be hayrides, house tours, food, animals, beekeepers and much more.
McKee Cornfield Maze, Friday, Saturday, Sunday
$12 general admission includes cornfield mazes, farm animals, hayride, barrel train ride and more at this Piedmont-area farm.
Gallberry Corn Maze, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
This 6-acre corn maze in Hope Mills also has a 1-acre storybook-themed children's maze, farm animals, and hayrides.
Raleigh Roots History Festival, Saturday
Head to Moore Square for the inaugural Raleigh Roots History Festival for a celebration of the Capital City's rich history. There will be living history demonstrations, carriage rides and more.
Festival of Nations, Saturday
This year's festival is dedicated to Durham 150. Share the culture of Sister Cities of Durham with countries like Tanzania, England, Greece, Russia, Japan, China, Mexico, Costa Rica and Romania.
Midtown Pumpkin Palooza, Sunday
This fall festival is kid and dog-friendly and will feature music, a KidZone, and food from Wegmans. You can enter a carved pumpkin contest by bringing an original carving from home. Games, pumpkin painting and a traveling petting zoo are among other features.
Triangle Ferment Fest, Sunday
Check out Cary for a unique festival celebrating all things fermented. You can sample locally fermented foods and see demos.
Nash Bash, Sunday
Raleigh's newest annual block party at Nash Square Park will let artists, makers and musicians take over Martin Street. There will be live performances on the outdoor stage and food from Whisky Kitchen.
