Raleigh restaurants to expand outdoor seating in push to boost economy stunted by COVID-19

What can we help you with? View our COVID-19 information and resources page here
FRIDAY MORNING STORYLINES
North Carolina saw a record number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations for the fourth consecutive day Thursday. A total of 1,310 new positive cases were reported Thursday and 812 people are currently in the hospital. The largest increase in positive cases happened last week, on June 6, when 1,370 cases were reported. New numbers will come out around noon Friday.
Gov. Roy Cooper and the state's coronavirus task force is scheduled to talk at 2 p.m. ABC11 will carry the briefing live on-air and online at abc11.com.
Outdoor seating expansion for restaurants begins Friday in Raleigh. Restaurants can apply for a free temporary license to expand outdoor seating onto city property like sidewalks. Leaders say outdoor seating will allow restaurants to have more customers, giving the economy a much-needed boost--while still following social distancing guidelines.
CVS Pharmacy is hosting more testing sites for COVID-19 in the area, including in Durham (MLK Jr. Parkway), Lumberton (Fayetteville Road), Rocky Mount (Sunset Avenue) and Benson (NC Highway 210). There are 55 locations already open in North Carolina.
In a salute to healthcare workers who are on the front lines of this pandemic, a U.S. Army special operations parachute demonstration team will perform two jumps Friday.
The first will happen around noon at UNC-Chapel Hill. Members of the Black Daggers will land at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
The second jump will end at Fayetteville's Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at 2:30 p.m.
Wake County Public School System leaders will give an update on the reopening of their member schools at 10 a.m.
THURSDAY
2:22 p.m.
Halifax County has two deaths and 240 cases of COVID-19.
The county is aware of 1,381 confirmed tests on residents. Of those, 174 patients are considered recovered.
2:22 p.m.
Sampson County Health Department is reporting 44 new cases, which bring the total to 681 positive cases of COVID-19.
Four people in Sampson County have died from COVID-19.
2:13 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced on social media that his COVID-19 test results have come back negative. The governor said he has had no symptoms.
The governor said Wednesday that he would take the test after he went out in a crowd to meet with protesters a few days earlier.
1:06 p.m.
The NC General Assembly approved and sent to Gov. Roy Cooper a bipartisan bill to temporarily waive the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) road tests to allow teen drivers to receive their level two limited provisional license during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The applicant must still meet all other requirements to obtain the license, which includes passing driver's education and at least 60 hours of supervised driving. Furthermore, any driver who receives a waiver must pass a road test to obtain their full level three provisional license in the future.
The waiver does not affect anyone older than 18 and would expire once the DMV resumes road tests.
"I have heard from countless parents and students who are asking for help due to the DMV no longer offering road tests," said House Majority Leader John Bell. "After talking with officials at the DMV, insurance commissioners and representatives for insurance companies and others, we believe this is the right approach to help those impacted and prevent a growing backlog at the DMV while still requiring driver's education programs and behind-the-wheel instruction for these students."
The bill now goes to the governor's desk for a signature or veto.
12:24 p.m.
An Alamance County Superior Court judge has granted a temporary restraining order to the state, barring Ace Speedway from holding races or other events, pending a follow-up hearing.
There is an "imminent health hazard" in our state," judge Tom Lambeth said.
In his ruling, the judge lamented the "contentious" mentality that has developed as state leaders try to balance public health with economic viability.
The next hearing will be in the same Alamance County courtroom at 9:30 a.m. June 19. Ace does not have any races on its event schedule until that evening.
In a statement on its Facebook page, Ace Speedway said that because of the temporary restraining order, Thursday open practice has been canceled.
"Also our June 13th and June 19th Events have been canceled," Robert Turner and his son, Jason Turner, said in the statement. "We want to thank everyone for their unwavering support. We will resume our season as soon as possible."
They noted that private track rentals will still be scheduled by appointment only so that they can maintain 25 people or fewer.
"Thank you to our local officials who have stood by their beliefs. Thank you to our fans, our employees, our sponsors and our race teams who have expressed their support through the good and the bad. Continue to stick with us, this does not mean 2020 is over, just on hold," the Turners said.
12 p.m.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting one of the highest daily increases in reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
1,310 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The largest increase ever was last week, on June 6, when 1,370 cases were reported.
The state also saw its second-highest day of tests ever reported. 19,027 tests were completed, well over the goal of 5,000 to 7,000 per day.
The percent positive during the last few days has been around 8 to 9 percent.
Dr. Mandy Cohen said during a news conference earlier this week that the percentage of positive tests in North Carolina is among the highest in the U.S.
For the fourth day in a row, North Carolina set a record high for the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. 812 people are currently hospitalized, an increase of 32 since Wednesday.
With 86 percent of hospitals reporting, 20 percent of inpatient hospital beds and 13 percent of ICU beds are available.
ABC11 asked Dr. Betsey Tilson, the state health director, on Wednesday whether the increase in cases might indicate that we are reaching a peak in the state.
"I don't know if we're at a peak ... nobody wants to go back to having more stringent restrictions and so again, this is the really important piece -- if we're not going to have that urgent stay-at-home if we're going to ease restrictions, and we know there's a chance of spread ... wearing that face covering is extremely important."
She also talked about asymptomatic spread in the state. Hear more about what she said here:
THURSDAY MORNING STORYLINES
The COVID-19 trends continue to trend up in North Carolina. There's been an increase of 1,000 or more cases in the state four times in the last week. 1,011 new cases were reported on Wednesday. Hospitalizations (780) hit a high for the fifth time this month. Twenty four more deaths were reported Wednesday to bring the total to 1,053 since mid-March.
A new testing site is opening Thursday morning for those at-risk for coronavirus at Hephzibah Baptist Church on Wendell Blvd. in Wendell. Those interested can visit the Wake County public health website to register and sign up for a time slot. The tests will be given out from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The fight to close Ace Speedway is expected to go to court on Thursday. State Health Secretary Mandy Cohen said during a news conference on Wednesday that she expects a hearing. Cohen said the Alamance County speedway has not confirmed it's complying with an order to close during the pandemic. The state called the speedway an "imminent hazard" for the spread of the novel coronavirus.