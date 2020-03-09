SC coronavirus patient flew through Charlotte airport after Italy trip

ABC affiliate WSOC reported the man was flying home from Italy and was asymptomatic at the time.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the following statement:
"The fourth new case is a man from Spartanburg County with no known connection, at this time, to any of the other presumptive positive cases. He is not hospitalized and is currently isolated at home. He had recently traveled to Italy and returned to the U.S. through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. He had no symptoms until the day after he returned and he had not traveled to any other U.S. airport, therefore, we don't have reason to believe there was any risk to airport patrons."
Sunday, Italy quarantined a large portion of its country in hopes of corralling the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The spokesperson told WSOC that the airport is working closely with Mecklenburg County Public Health.
Mecklenburg County health officials said there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and they do not believe there is a risk to the airport, anyone on the flight with the patient or the Charlotte area. Two people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in North Carolina.
