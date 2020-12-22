covid-19

Demand for COVID-19 tests nearly doubles ahead of Christmas holiday, Wake County officials say

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- COVID-19 testing sites are seeing a surge as the Christmas holiday approaches.

Wake County officials said the demand for a test has doubled.

"I was shocked when I saw the line," said Wake Forest resident Amanda Cottrill.

It took Cottrill two tries to get a test in Wake Forest. She was able to get one Tuesday after giving up Monday.

"I think I was in line for close to an hour and it didn't move from where I tried to enter the line," Cottrill said.

ABC11 also found a wait in Durham at El Centro's free testing site.

Wake, which saw more than 10,000 people get tested on Monday, is expecting another rise after the holiday.

"People that are coming back from travel, and probably are getting back home or want to go back to work will require some testing. So we're going to see a high demand in testing throughout the year," said Wake County COVID-19 Operations Manager Eugene Chalwe.

There are options if you're still trying to squeeze in a test before the holiday.

Wake County has several free drive-thru testing sites where no appointment is required.

  • Sanderford Road Park


2623 Sanderford Road, Raleigh

  • Carolina Pines Park


2305 Lake Wheeler Rd, Raleigh

  • Brentwood Park


3315 Vinson Place, Raleigh

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the testing will start at 8:30 a.m. and run to 4:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Christmas Eve Day, the three parks will have testing from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Durham County is offering free testing 7 days a week through the end of December, regardless of insurance or documentation. Some places do require an appointment.

NC reports more than 3,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswake countyraleighwake forestdurhamnchealthcoronaviruswake county newscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19durham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Stimulus won't do much for people far behind on bills: Economists
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
LATEST: Cooper urges North Carolinians to change holiday plans
Sanford veteran builds 600 wooden toys for kids in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Alarming:' More than 90% of NC counties now in red, orange zones
LATEST: Cooper urges North Carolinians to change holiday plans
Sanford veteran builds 600 wooden toys for kids in need
Stimulus won't do much for people far behind on bills: Economists
Pregnant Harnett Co. paramedic killed by Bragg soldier husband
'Really tough:' Wake Forest dad battling COVID-19 alone over holidays
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2021
Show More
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
These stores will be open to shoppers on Christmas Eve
WH COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire
Gov. Cooper allows sale of to-go alcoholic beverages
US deaths in 2020 top 3 million, by far most ever counted
More TOP STORIES News