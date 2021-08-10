abc11 troubleshooter

So you've been fired over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Can you still get unemployment benefits?

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Can workers fired over vaccine mandate claim unemployment?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the increase in COVID cases, more and more companies are mandating their workers be vaccinated.

If you're opposed to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but the place you work requires it and you're let go over refusing to comply with the mandate, don't assume you'll be eligible for unemployment.

"If they get terminated, then the standard is going to be whether or not that employee engaged in some kind of substantial misconduct in relation to that job," according to Durham attorney Carena Lemons of Lemons Law.

Lemons said her office is getting more and more calls from workers and the unemployed wondering what their rights are when it comes to unemployment. She recommends if you are let go from your job, you should at least apply for unemployment.

WATCH: Can an employer require COVID-19 vaccinations? Yes, with exceptions
EMBED More News Videos

People often cite HIPAA when refusing to share their medical privacy and vaccination status, however, that's not what the law addresses.



Experts said employers are within their rights to mandate vaccinations as a reasonable workplace requirement.

If you fail to comply and lose your job over it, you likely won't be eligible for unemployment, but even if your claim is denied, you can still appeal.

"That's when you can bring out all the facts, that's when you can show that documentation. Did you violate company policy by not getting vaccinated? Are there any breach of contract issues there? Did you--what were the rules when you first accepted employment with that company?" Lemons said.

If you quit, then the standard is different as Lemons explains the burden is now on you to prove you left for a good cause. There are two exemptions from the vaccine requirement: medical and religious beliefs. Those would need to be approved by the employer.

We did reach out to the North Carolina Division of Employment Security Commission (DES) for how it is handling claims involving the COVID-19 vaccine, but DES has not provided a statement or guidance yet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessncemploymentabc11 troubleshootercoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinelawsunemploymentcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
60K students left NC public schools in 2020: What's driving the drop?
Troubleshooter helps Durham mom get back $500 from extended stay hotel
Some used cars currently cost more than their newest models
Company wrongly charged woman monthly since 2019
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Fred expected to form Tuesday
LATEST: Durham restaurant to require COVID vaccine for diners
60K students left NC public schools in 2020: What's driving the drop?
2 killed in Hoke County triple shooting, sheriff says
Vigil held for Cannon Hinnant one year after 5-year-old's death
Shocking video shows car smashing into Fayetteville tattoo parlor
Show More
Doctor weighs in on how the Delta variant is impacting kids
Alarming 94K surge in COVID-19 cases among kids, hospitals overwhelmed
Robert Durst denies killing Susan Berman in Los Angeles trial
15-year-old Clayton dart thrower wins youth national title
Ethics or etiquette: Is it OK to ask someone's vaccination status?
More TOP STORIES News