'Cold-hearted malice:' Craig Hicks to spend life in prison for murder of 3 Muslim students in 2015

Craig Hicks, 50, pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23, his wife Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, 21, and her sister Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19.
Hicks is expected to receive three life sentences for the crimes.
During the court hearing, Hicks said he had wanted to plead guilty to the crimes since day one and get the death penalty.
Hicks says he “wanted to plead guilty on day one” and get the death penalty. @ABC11_WTVD— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) June 12, 2019
Hicks said he was unhappy with his legal representation, saying he didn't understand why it took four years for him to get a court appearance.
After pleading guilty, the state prosecutor was given the opportunity to state the facts of the case.
She started by describing the victims, who were all upstanding citizens pursuing their educational goals so they could further themselves and their community.
"These young people were proud to be Muslims, to be Americans and serving those in need," the prosecutor said.
She then turned her descriptions to Hicks. She said he was a professed atheist who abused women, loved guns and agreed with the ideals advocated by the men's rights movement.
Craig Hicks is a self proclaimed Atheist and a gun fanatic per state attorney. #threemuslimstudents— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) June 12, 2019
She also quoted Hicks' third ex-wife, saying she described him as "wearing a pistol the way that regular people wear glasses."
Initial reports suggested Hicks' motive for killing the three students was an ongoing dispute over a parking space. In fact, that's what Hicks told investigators when he admitted to the killings.
A licensed psychologist testified that the parking dispute had nothing to do with the murders. The psychologist said Hicks viewed the victims with bias and it was that bias that fueled his motive to seek out and intentionally kill the three Muslim students.
Prosecutors then showed evidence that the three students went so far as to send a map of parking spots available to use to all of their friends who might visit them. Texts showed they did this to make sure nobody parked in the spots Hicks wrongly said were his own spots. Prosecutors said this showed how the students bent over backwards to avoid upsetting Hicks.
Still, according to prosecutors, Hicks intentionally went into his condo Feb. 10, 2015 to get a specific gun and then circled the building looking for the three students before going to their condo, knocking on their door and opening fire before they even opened the door.
Cellphone video of the attack was played in court Wednesday. The video showed the final moments of Deah Barakats' life.
The video shown was recorded on a cellphone as Hicks confronted Deah Barakat, then shot all three victims. The phone continued to record after it fell to the ground. The sound of gunshots and screams stunned everyone who heard it played in court. @ABC11_WTVD— Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) June 12, 2019
A family member in the courtroom fainted after seeing the video.
Judge Orlando Hudson accepted all facts in the case as they were presented by the prosecution. He then asked for any statements prior to sentencing.
District Attorney Satana DeBerry spoke Hicks and his crime. She said the case was ultimately "about cold-hearted malice and murder...not about parking."
Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, father to Yusor and Razan, gave an emotional speech to the court
"Thank you to all good Americans who supported us through this: black, white, Christian, Jewish, Atheist and all groups," Abu-Salha said. "I've never seen somebody like this before, who defined this country his own way. The country that we came to, that we knew as the home of the brave and the land of the free, the country that we raised Yusor and Razan to believe in and belong to. They lived as American as apple pie."
"Mr. -- I can't say his name -- his whiteness is not the whiteness of America. The America that we celebrate is where we have civil rights won by the blood of black people, and supported by all the good white people then," Abu-Salha said.
"You had 12 guns, but Deah killed you with a camera," Abu-Salha said. "Today you show the world that they are more American than you are."
"Today I will tell you, all colors, anybody in America who fights for freedom and democracy and equality and fights against hate and division, we're all black, regardless of our color. We're all proud of it. We're not giving in. This is our country and we claim it. We will be victors, no matter what you think," Abu-Salha said.
Yusif Mohammad Abu-Salha, brother to Yusor and Razan, addressed the court after his father, calling Hicks "a coward, a small man, a monster, a failure."
"You executed my sisters and best friend in cold blood, out of pure hatred," Abu-Salha said while staring at Hicks.
"You hated them for being Muslim. Deah was much larger than you, he did not fear you "
Deah Barakat's sister also spoke in court, explaining there is "no true justice as long as Deah, Yusor and Razan are robbed of their lives"
"I still can't process looking down into Deah's casket, lips blue, front tooth chipped from a bullet and giving him the last kiss on his cold, ice forehead," Barakat said.
"In our current political climate, it is not only acceptable but indeed advantageous to demonize Muslims"
"Let's call this what is is -- a terrorist attack," Barakat added. "Craig Hicks entered the safety of Deah and Yusor's home and executed them because he didn't like the way they looked. Deah, Yusor and Razan died because they were Muslim."
Deah's brother also spoke in court, telling everyone how impressed he was with how his family has stayed strong throughout the previous four years.
"Light will overcome darkness," he said. "My brother went out in a brave attempt to protect his wife and his house from further intimidation and harassment."
"Today was about justice and reclaiming the narrative. It's rather shameful that in the aftermath in the shootings, Mr. Hicks can turn himself in, act jovially, lie, in a further attempt--not only to have assassinated them, but their character. Then that was the narrative that was picked up and shared."
