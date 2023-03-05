WATCH LIVE

Durham police investigating woman's death as homicide after responding to cardiac arrest call

Sunday, March 5, 2023 4:17PM
Durham police investigating a woman's death after responding to a call about a cardiac arrest.

Police responded to the call around 8:00 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Residence Inn Blvd near the Residence Inn hotel.

According to information provided by Durham police, officers found a woman who had already passed away.

During their investigation, police determined woman's death was the result of a homicide.

No other details have been released and investigators said the woman's death does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Rodriguez at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29285 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

