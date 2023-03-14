Raw video shared by the Colombian Navy shows the submarine that was seized with two bodies and $87 million worth of cocaine on board. (Video: Colombian Army/Armada de Colombia)

Drug-smuggling submarine with 2 bodies, 3 tons of cocaine seized off coast of Colombia

The Colombian Navy intercepted a drug-smuggling submarine ship off the Pacific coast of Colombia with two bodies and approximately 2,643 kilograms of cocaine on board.

According to a statement, the cocaine is valued at over $87 million. The destination of the shipment was Central America.

The military entered the boat and they found two bodies and two people who were in poor health. They were transported to another ship to receive medical attention.

Both the rescued people and the deceased were taken to Tumaco, department of Nariño, in the south west of the country.

Authorities said there was an accident inside the semi-submersible vessel generating toxic gases from the fuel.