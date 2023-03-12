Juvenile taken to hospital after shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a shooting left one person injured Sunday.

Officers received an alert from Shotspotter just before 2:30 p.m. in the area of 200 West Enterprise Street. Police said witnesses later reported a gunshot wound in the 1110 block of South Street. A juvenile victim was taken to the hospital by her parents with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

