Durham police investigating after person shot in Costco parking lot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a person was shot in a Costco parking lot Saturday afternoon.
Officials said the shooting call came in around 1:30 p.m. at the Costco on North Pointe Drive.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
