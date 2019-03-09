shooting

Durham police investigating after person shot in Costco parking lot

Police lights
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a person was shot in a Costco parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the shooting call came in around 1:30 p.m. at the Costco on North Pointe Drive.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related topics:
durhammallshootingcostco
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man charged in deadly shooting in Durham
Police identify 21-year-old victim in Durham shooting
Grieving Raleigh widow seeks answers after deadly home invasion
Bond raised to $1M for man accused of shooting at trooper in Orange County
TOP STORIES
Zion Williamson out for UNC/Duke game in Chapel Hill
Sheriff: Death investigation underway in Cumberland County
R.Kelly released from Cook County Jail
2 surrender after standoff outside Durham home
Sources: Gottfried directly linked to payments
Man learns he's dying from doctor on robot video
New hope but few answers in case of Raleigh woman missing since 2008
Show More
'Back to the Future' beagle litter being fostered by Saving Grace
Sledding in the snow and other things to do this weekend
Oregon school district introduces breathalyzer policy at high school dances
Raleigh police warn of counterfeit tickets
Rolesville students angry about not being allowed to wear cords at graduation
More TOP STORIES News