Durham Public Schools students return to classrooms: What's different this year?

EMBED >More News Videos Superintendent Pascal Mubenga of Durham Public Schools spoke with Anthony Wilson on what changes will impact DPS students this year.

EMBED >More News Videos Here are some of the changes Wake County students are experiencing this school year.

DURHAM, N.C. -- One day after Wake County and Cumberland County students returned to classrooms , Durham students will do the same.Face coverings will be required inside the buildings and school buses. The exception will be when people are eating.In-person instruction will occur five days a week with daily transportation to and from school.There will be free breakfast for every student and extracurricular activities and athletics will be offered as students return.Here's what changes will be impacting Wake County students.