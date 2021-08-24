Durham Public Schools students return to classrooms: What's different this year?

Superintendents, doctors participate in Back to School: Preparing in a Pandemic townhall
Face coverings will be required inside the buildings and school buses. The exception will be when people are eating.
In-person instruction will occur five days a week with daily transportation to and from school.
There will be free breakfast for every student and extracurricular activities and athletics will be offered as students return.
