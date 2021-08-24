back to school

Durham Public Schools students return to classrooms: What's different this year?

Back to school: Many NC students return to class amid pandemic

DURHAM, N.C. -- One day after Wake County and Cumberland County students returned to classrooms, Durham students will do the same.

Superintendents, doctors participate in Back to School: Preparing in a Pandemic townhall

Face coverings will be required inside the buildings and school buses. The exception will be when people are eating.

In-person instruction will occur five days a week with daily transportation to and from school.

There will be free breakfast for every student and extracurricular activities and athletics will be offered as students return.

WATCH: Durham Public Schools Superintendent on this year's changes
Superintendent Pascal Mubenga of Durham Public Schools spoke with Anthony Wilson on what changes will impact DPS students this year.



Here's what changes will be impacting Wake County students.

Here are some of the changes Wake County students are experiencing this school year.



Are extended warranties worth it on back-to-school laptops, Chromebooks: Here's what we found out
