durham public schools

Durham School of the Arts names new principal for void created by racial-treatment controversy

EMBED <>More Videos

Some parents applaud move to remove principal at Durham high school

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Public School Board of Education has named longtime City of Medicine Academy principal Dr. L. Jackie Tobias as the new principal of Durham School of the Arts.

Tobas will fill a void created by the controversial decision not to retain Principal David Hawks in June.

Some parents complained that Hawks helped foster a cultural climate that treated minority students differently in regard to discipling at the school.

The board decided not to renew his contract.

Hawks denied having different standards toward students.

"We are following, we were following the Durham Public School discipline code of conduct. We only hold children accountable irregardless (sic) of race, gender, everything," Hawks told ABC11 in June. "It's not the percentage but our Black and brown children are all 30 points higher so I would say we're providing educational equity. Is there still a gap? Yeah, there's still a gap. But there's less of one than there is at all Durham Public Schools."

DSA saw tremendous success during Hawks' 14 years at the helm: U.S. News and World Report ranked the magnet school as one of the best in the nation.

School leaders got an earful after the decision from parents who spoke in support and in opposition of the move to let Hawks go.

His successor, Tobias, was the 2020 Principal of the Year for DPS, having achieved a 100 percent on-time graduation rate at CMA every single year since 2013. Under her leadership, CMA has achieved outstanding academic performance and year-to-year growth at a specialty high school with an intentional focus on serving students from underrepresented populations, the school district said.

Tobias became principal of Riverside High School in 2011, then took over at CMA in 2013. She began working in education as a school counselor and earned her doctorate in education from Gardner Webb University.

Dr. Renita Griffin-Jordan will serve as interim principal at City of Medicine Academy. She has been an assistant principal at CMA since 2018.

The board also announced that Pearsontown Elementary School assistant principal Michael Mattia will take over as principal at E.K. Powe Elementary School.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamdurham countydurham public schoolseducationhigh schoolrace relationsprincipaldurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DURHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Staff shortage frustrates parents and school bus drivers
School nurses face 'challenging' year with staff shortage
Durham school board OKs plans for outdoor classrooms
Durham students start petition for more virtual learning options
TOP STORIES
'An amazing mom:' Friends mourn Apex teacher who died from COVID-19
Duke apartment residents warned about flooring, structural issues
LATEST: 1/3 of state employees ordered to be vaccinated are not
Authorities identify gunman who shot 15, killing 1, at TN Kroger
'The View' hosts test positive for COVID moments before VP interview
Raleigh apartment residents frustrated after 4th fire in a month
Show More
NC sisters find another woman in mother's casket at funeral home
'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams died of overdose, autopsy finds
Hurricane Sam to rapidly intensify into major hurricane
Raleigh spa raises money to help Women's Center
Grocery prices stay high as supply shortages, staffing issues continue
More TOP STORIES News