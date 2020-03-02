NC2020

Election Day 2020 in NC: Everything you need to know for Super Tuesday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- March Primary Election Day is here. Here's everything you need to know as we head into Super Tuesday.

What to know ahead of Super Tuesday 2020: States, date and how to watch live coverage

If you didn't vote early and you're going to polls on Election Day, you need to go to your assigned polling place. Find your polling place here.

The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Have questions about voting in the 2020 Election? Click here to email us with your question and we will look into it!

RELATED: Here's why voting in the Primary isn't the same as voting in the General Election

What about the Voter ID? Voters are not required to show photo ID for the March 2020 primary election. In a December 31 order, a federal district court blocked North Carolina's voter photo ID requirement from taking effect. The injunction will remain in place until further order of the court.

MAJOR RACES
US Senate
Democrats:
  • Erica Smith
  • Trevor Fuller
  • Atul Goel
  • Cal Cunningham
  • Steve Swenson

Republicans:
  • Thom Tillis
  • Larry Holmquist
  • Sharon Hudson
  • Paul Wright

Governor
Democrats:
  • Roy Cooper
  • Ernest Reeves

Republicans:
  • Dan Forest
  • Holly Grange


PRESIDENTIAL RACE
Find our coverage of the candidates running for president here.

OTHER RESOURCES
Candidate List (State)
Candidate List (County)
Voter lookup
Election site hours
