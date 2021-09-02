Two guns seized from student at Enloe High School in Raleigh

BREAKING: I’m told 2 guns were taken onto Enloe High’s campus today by a student. They were confiscated and @raleighpolice are investigating. This is part of the message sent to parents this afternoon @ABC11_WTVD ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/62OzNc0aay — Tamara Scott (@TamaraScottTV) September 2, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Public School officials said two guns were seized from a student at Enloe High School just one day after aThe principal of Enloe High School, Dr, Jacqueline Jordan, alerted parents to the "serious incident" Thursday afternoon via e-mail. She said a staff member took the student to the main office and worked with authorities to investigate.Through the investigation, two students were detained for handling and or seeing the firearms."Bringing a weapon to school is a very serious offense. The Raleigh Police Department detained the two students and is investigating to determine any criminal charges," Jordan said.Per state law, a student who brings a firearm to school campus faces a one-year suspension.The discovery comes the same day thatfollowing a deadly student shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.The student victim was identified as William Chavis Raynard MIller Jr.North Carolinians Against Gun Violence executive director Becky Certas echoing Cooper's points by saying the increasing levels of gun violence are startling and that gun law needs to be strengthened."First, we need to make sure that we keep guns off of school grounds. We need to take steps to make sure that that happens," Cooper said Thursday morning. "That is a pretty dramatic step, to put metal detectors in schools, but I think you cannot take it off the table. There may be particular schools and particular instances where they want to do that. So, I think you need to be ready to use any tools that you have to make sure schools are safe."Just this week, two school shootings were reported in North Carolina; on Monday, ain Wilmington, the other a"This is a painful time, and it's a time for us to come together to comfort each other," Cooper said, "And it's a time for us to collect our resolve and to do everything we can -- to redouble our efforts - to keep our schools safe."The recent violence concerning many parents and school staff members; Darryl Bradshaw at Oak Grove Elementary said it is an especially stressful time considering students have been out of school for a year due to the pandemic.Mount Tabor High School is now closed until Tuesday, Sept. 7. The school is offering counseling to those impacted by the shooting.