Durham extends eviction moratorium through August

DURHAM, N.C. -- Durham County tenants in need will be protected for another month after a district judge extended postponement of evictions.Chief District Court Judge Patricia Evans signed a court order that extended a rent eviction moratorium until Aug. 31 for non-payment of rent from Durham residents.The extension comes as the statewide moratorium on residential evictions ended Thursday.For those looking to apply for Durham Emergency Rental Assistance Program,Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement that the Republican members of the Council of State rejected a one-month extension."It's disappointing to see Council of State Members revoke eviction protections for people still struggling to stay in their homes," Cooper said Wednesday. "Many North Carolinians still need help and we will work to make sure landlords abide by the CDC evictions moratorium and that tenants can access rent and utility assistance from counties and the state HOPE program."The Biden administration this week extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help tenants who are unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic.