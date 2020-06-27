confederate monument

Confederate monument in Fayetteville, Louisburg removed by private owners

Crews spent Saturday removing Confederate monuments from prominent areas in both Fayetteville and Louisburg.

In the Haymount area of Fayetteville, work began around 11:30 a.m.

The Fayetteville statue was first erected in 1902 and was removed and placed into storage by its private owners and placed into storage. The action was not directed or paid for by the city.

In Louisburg, the Confederate monument that sits on Main Street-- in front of Louisburg College -- had its statue removed around 12:30 p.m.

Louisburg town administrator Johnson Franklin said the rest of the obelisk will be removed at a later date. After engineers find a proper area for placement, the statue will be relocated to the historic Oakwood Cemetry (also known as the Louisburg Cemetery) which is just outside of town.

During a town Board meeting on Monday, members voted 4-3 in the removal of the statue.

Earlier this week, crews removed the NC Confederate Monument from Capitol ground in Raleigh days after demonstrators toppled two soldier statues off the monument.

