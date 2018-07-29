MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

Fayetteville police ID man killed in late night motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist has died after driving off a roadway and into a tree Saturday night, police said. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have identified a motorcyclist who died after driving off a roadway and into a tree Saturday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Village Drive and Robeson Street.

Bobby D. Cogdell, 57, of Fayetteville was traveling north of Village Drive, went through the intersection of Robeson Street, ran off the roadway and struck a tree, authorities said.

Cogdell was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Fayetteville police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
