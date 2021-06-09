Harnett County man 'forgot about' winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million

"Honestly, I put it in my wallet and forgot about it," Fredderick Russell Carroll said. "I've been all over the place and I had a million dollars in my pocket. We've been working around the ponds and everything and I didn't know!"
Carroll purchased his winning Quick Pick ticket from Shri Sharda Petroleum on East Stewart Street.
An easy way to increase your odds of hitting it big on scratch-off lottery tickets
"I was hoping, like everybody, to win something," Carroll said. "Me and my son were together and we decided just to give it a shot and buy one."
Wilson County woman accidentally wins $2 million lottery jackpot
The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls in the drawing on May 19, at odds of 1 in 11.6 million.
After required federal and state tax withholdings, Carroll will share $707,501 with his wife, Princess, and his son.
"I want to pay my bills off and I'm going to get my wife in to see some doctors," Carroll said. "That's my main priority."