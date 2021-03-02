apartment fire

'I lost everything': Durham apartment heavily damaged by morning fire; no injuries reported

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials say no one was hurt when a fire broke out in a Durham apartment Tuesday morning.

The fire happened yet at a 3-story apartment in the 1300 block of Hudson Avenue around 6 a.m.

Heavy fire could be seen coming out of the attic.

Chopper 11 captured footage of the noticeable damage, including a hole in the roof.



Durham fire officials told ABC11's Anthony Wilson no one was hurt in the fire.

A man who lived in the apartment told ABC11 he believes the fire was electrical, but Durham fire officials have not confirmed a cause for the blaze.

At least four people have been displaced due to the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
