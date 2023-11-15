Fire in Atlantic City today: Large fire erupts on boardwalk in New Jersey

Video from the scene shows large plumes of smoke and flames coming from inside the building.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- A large fire erupted on the Atlantic City boardwalk on Wednesday afternoon in New Jersey.

Crews were called to the scene at approximately 4 p.m. on the 1100 block of the boardwalk at the Resorts Casino.

According to officials, the flames began underneath the boardwalk and spread upward into the casino.

Video from the scene shows large plumes of smoke and flames coming from inside the building.

Video from Action News viewer Eddie Pfeifer shows large fire on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on Nov. 15, 2023.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.