Big Weather's big recipe: It's Nacho Dip!

I can't stay up and watch, that Monday morning 1:45 am alarm calls. Seriously, can we move the 'Big Game' to a Saturday night! I know, that's a rant for another day. Let's get to this week's recipe. We got this years ago from my wife's cousin. They make it all the time for family gatherings and when we tasted it, I thought 'That's a keeper!'
First, the ingredients:
Ingredients
20 oz Pkg of Turkey, ground
1 packet of Taco Seasoning
1/4 Cup of water
16 to 24 oz. of Velveeta (you decide on how cheesy you want it)
2 24oz. Jars of chunky salsa (if you don't like chunks, use your fave)
1 small can of chopped black olives
Sour Cream for topping
Chips for dipping
Preparation
1. Brown ground turkey
2. Add Taco seasoning and water and mix together
3. Over medium heat, add Velveeta in chunks and melt
4 Add the jars of salsa
5. Add the black olives
6. Stir together and get dipping!
That's it and it's so easy. I serve it with tortilla chips and scoops. I do transfer mine to a crockpot set on low so it stays warm and you can get some throughout the game. And this is totally adjustable. If you want more cheesy-ness then only use one jar of salsa. If you like it more salsa-y then add the low end of the cheese.
I like to top mine off with some sour cream. And if you are looking for another gametime snack to serve, you can check out my Restaurant Nachos recipe here. And set out several bowls for the everyone in the family to have their own. You don't want them dipping into your bowl.
You might have to tell them "It's Nacho Cheese!". See what I did there. Next week, we wrap up our month-long salute to ABC11 pioneer, Peggy Mann with a pretty awesome grill recipe. Until next time!
