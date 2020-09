Big Weather's Big Recipe: Restaurant-style nachos

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. -- I love football and every week during our football games we snack. One of my go-tos is nachos.This week isn't as much about cooking as it is about assembling. To make restaurant-style nachos, you need a hot oven. So let's get started!1 bag of Tortilla chips1 lb. Ground Beef1 packet of Taco Seasoning1 can black beans, drained and rinsed1 jar of Queso1 block of Queso Fresco Cheese1 bag of shredded cheddar cheese1 head of lettuce, shredded1 tomato, chopped1 bunch of green onions, chopped1 Can of chopped chilies1 Jar candied Jalapenos1. Preheat the oven to 5002. Make taco meat according to instructions3. Add rinsed beans to meat and heat it up4. Spread chips on an oven-safe pan, covered with foil5. Spread taco meat over the beans6. Pour the jar of Queso over the meat7. Add half the Queso Fresco Cheese and half the shredded cheese.8. Repeat steps 4-7 and put in the oven for 7-8 minutes9. Remove and cover with lettuce. Then spread chopped tomatoes on top with the green onions.My store didn't have green onions this time so I subbed out with chopped chilies. I also add Candy Krisp Jalapenos to the top of mine, but my wife doesn't like it so they just go on mine. I also like to pour a little red taco sauce on top of mine too.I know there are a MILLION ways to make nachos, this is the way my family likes. And we don't make this every week, but it's a good once-in-a-while recipe. Hope you enjoy!