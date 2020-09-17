HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. -- I love football and every week during our football games we snack. One of my go-tos is nachos.
This week isn't as much about cooking as it is about assembling. To make restaurant-style nachos, you need a hot oven. So let's get started!
Ingredients
1 bag of Tortilla chips
1 lb. Ground Beef
1 packet of Taco Seasoning
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 jar of Queso
1 block of Queso Fresco Cheese
1 bag of shredded cheddar cheese
1 head of lettuce, shredded
1 tomato, chopped
1 bunch of green onions, chopped
Optional:
1 Can of chopped chilies
1 Jar candied Jalapenos
Preparation
1. Preheat the oven to 500
2. Make taco meat according to instructions
3. Add rinsed beans to meat and heat it up
4. Spread chips on an oven-safe pan, covered with foil
5. Spread taco meat over the beans
6. Pour the jar of Queso over the meat
7. Add half the Queso Fresco Cheese and half the shredded cheese.
8. Repeat steps 4-7 and put in the oven for 7-8 minutes
9. Remove and cover with lettuce. Then spread chopped tomatoes on top with the green onions.
My store didn't have green onions this time so I subbed out with chopped chilies. I also add Candy Krisp Jalapenos to the top of mine, but my wife doesn't like it so they just go on mine. I also like to pour a little red taco sauce on top of mine too.
I know there are a MILLION ways to make nachos, this is the way my family likes. And we don't make this every week, but it's a good once-in-a-while recipe. Hope you enjoy!
OTHER FAVORITES FROM BIG WEATHER
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Restaurant-style nachos
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News