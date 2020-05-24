NC State Fair foodies line up in cars to grab their favorite treats

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- No need for fair food lovers to wait until the fall to sink their teeth into what fair has to offer.Instead, the North Carolina State Fairgrounds is offering up drive-thru fair food.Gal pal trio Christian, Hayden Grace and Jessica May who ventured in from Burlington drove well over and hour to taste their favorites."I'm excited about cotton candy," Hayden Grace said from the backseat.Hayden Grace Sartin is the youngest of the three and still requires a car seat. "And lemonade too!""It was really spur of the moment," Jessica May said of their over hour-long trip. "But you know what? We want food," she said with a smile on her face.It's drive-thru only. Servers meet patrons at their vehicles. Even so, it's a bit of comfort."It's tragic what we're going through now," Christian said. "This is just a piece of home."The drive-thru fair food day happens again on Memorial Day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's cash only.If you can't make it out this weekend, Mark your calendar for next week.