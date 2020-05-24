nc state fair

NC State Fair foodies line up in cars to grab their favorite treats

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- No need for fair food lovers to wait until the fall to sink their teeth into what fair has to offer.

Instead, the North Carolina State Fairgrounds is offering up drive-thru fair food.

NC State Fair selling deep-fried goodness at Memorial Day Weekend fair food drive-thru

Gal pal trio Christian, Hayden Grace and Jessica May who ventured in from Burlington drove well over and hour to taste their favorites.

"I'm excited about cotton candy," Hayden Grace said from the backseat.

Hayden Grace Sartin is the youngest of the three and still requires a car seat. "And lemonade too!"

"It was really spur of the moment," Jessica May said of their over hour-long trip. "But you know what? We want food," she said with a smile on her face.

Order up! Morning crew celebrates 'National Greasy Foods Day' at the NC State Fair

It's drive-thru only. Servers meet patrons at their vehicles. Even so, it's a bit of comfort.

"It's tragic what we're going through now," Christian said. "This is just a piece of home."

The drive-thru fair food day happens again on Memorial Day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's cash only.

If you can't make it out this weekend, Mark your calendar for next week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighfoodnc state fair
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NC STATE FAIR
State Fair selling deep-fried goodness for Memorial Day Weekend
Local music industry taking a financial hit from COVID-19 pandemic
Honoring 'National Greasy Foods Day' at the NC State Fair
Nearly $800 million of unclaimed cash available at state fair
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 23,222 COVID-19 cases in NC, 7 more deaths reported
Crowd of fans pack stands at ACE Speedway
Man shot by NC deputy near outdoor church service
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
3 men shot in Durham parking lot
U.S. nears 100,000 COVID-19 deaths as states reopen
Man found stabbed in Raleigh, police say
Show More
Forecast: Drying Out In Time for Memorial Day
Church service canceled? Here's a message (con versión en español)
NY Times publishes names of 1,000 COVID-19 victims on front page
Search underway for mom who disappeared during bike ride
NC breweries reopen leaving some owners scratching their heads
More TOP STORIES News