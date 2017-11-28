ABC11 TOGETHER FOOD DRIVE

Second Harvest food bank seeks help for holiday shortage

EMBED </>More Videos

The Second Harvest needs your help helping feed families through the holidays.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
We're counting down the days to the ABC11 Together Food Drive. So many families go hungry during the holidays and simple donations can go such a long way.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I have used the food pantry several times when I've been in need," said Dawn Hunter.

The last time Hunter visited Fayetteville Urban Ministry was just last week. She was picking up Thanksgiving dinner for her family of four. It's a resource she said often helps carry her family over to her next paycheck.

"They make me feel like I don't have to be ashamed or shy. Always willing to give it to me without any judgment," Hunter said.

She said the holidays are the worst time of the year for feeding her family. Experts said Hunter is not alone.

"What little money some people make and when they're suffering from food insecurity they use that money to try to make the holidays special for their children," said Patricia Jackson with the Second Harvest Food Bank. "Sometimes that money goes to a light bill."

Jackson said the holidays are also a tough time for food banks because the need skyrockets. The empty shelves at the food bank are proof.

The food banks partner with nearly 300 nonprofit and religious organizations to feed the community.

"There's a lot of times during the year everything slows down," Jackson said.

North Carolina is the eighth hungriest state in the nation. Cumberland County alone has more than 66,000 people suffering from food insecurity. One in four of those are children.

"We all need a little help sometimes. None of us have gotten where we are without needing something or having a shoulder to lean on," Jackson said.

The Second Harvest Food Bank feeds about 194,000 people every year. Every dollar donated equates to about six meals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfood driveabc11 togethercumberland county newsfayetteville newshungerABC11 Together Food DriveCumberland CountyFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER FOOD DRIVE
Food drive donations headed to hurricane victims
We did it! More than 1 million meals. Thank you!
The real impact of the Heart of Carolina Food Drive
Giving Tuesday: Give back to the Heart of Carolina Food Drive
More ABC11 Together Food Drive
FOOD & DRINK
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Wilson's Eatery brings Southern fare and more to Raleigh's Dock 1053
Spook-tacular Halloween cocktails
SPONSORED: Family traditions: Make a visit out to Southern Supreme Fruitcake Company
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Sheriff: Florence, SC shooting suspect set up house to ambush officers
16-year-old Cardinal Gibbons student killed in morning crash
Sheriff: Man shot Fayetteville cop, tried to run over officers
New factory to bring $35.3M to Roxboro
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
K-9 sniffs out roasted pig in checked bag at Atlanta airport
Durham approves scooters, with restrictions
Show More
FL home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Mrs. America contestants want apology for alleged racist remarks
'Out of time:' Dogs in Duplin County shelter will be put down if not adopted soon
Fort Bragg-based FORSCOM to get its first female commander
Hillsborough officers rescue injured squirrel at shopping center
More News