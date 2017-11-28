Second Harvest food bank seeks help for holiday shortage

We're counting down the days to the ABC11 Together Food Drive. So many families go hungry during the holidays and simple donations can go such a long way."I have used the food pantry several times when I've been in need," said Dawn Hunter.The last time Hunter visited Fayetteville Urban Ministry was just last week. She was picking up Thanksgiving dinner for her family of four. It's a resource she said often helps carry her family over to her next paycheck."They make me feel like I don't have to be ashamed or shy. Always willing to give it to me without any judgment," Hunter said.She said the holidays are the worst time of the year for feeding her family. Experts said Hunter is not alone."What little money some people make and when they're suffering from food insecurity they use that money to try to make the holidays special for their children," said Patricia Jackson with the Second Harvest Food Bank. "Sometimes that money goes to a light bill."Jackson said the holidays are also a tough time for food banks because the need skyrockets. The empty shelves at the food bank are proof.The food banks partner with nearly 300 nonprofit and religious organizations to feed the community."There's a lot of times during the year everything slows down," Jackson said.North Carolina is the eighth hungriest state in the nation. Cumberland County alone has more than 66,000 people suffering from food insecurity. One in four of those are children."We all need a little help sometimes. None of us have gotten where we are without needing something or having a shoulder to lean on," Jackson said.The Second Harvest Food Bank feeds about 194,000 people every year. Every dollar donated equates to about six meals.