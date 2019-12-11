fort bragg

Fort Bragg access point reopens after truck crashed through security arm, drove off

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The All-American Access Control Point has reopened after a truck crashed into a security arm Tuesday evening, Fort Bragg officials said.

Officials said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. when a Dodge Ram 1500 didn't provide proper identification and crashed through a security arm. A second security device was activated and the driver turned onto the southbound lanes of All American Expressway and left.

The All American ACP was closed for a few hours but reopened.

"Fort Bragg incorporates a series of protective measures to secure our personnel and operations from a variety of threats," said Col. Phillip Sounia, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander. "While we do not know the intent of the individuals who attempted to penetrate one of our access control points, we do know that the training of our ACP guards and our counter measures are effective."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillecumberland countyfort braggfort braggfort bragg news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FORT BRAGG
Ft. Bragg lights 25-ft. tree to kick off holidays, name family of the year
Fort Bragg prepares to feed an army for Thanksgiving
Fort Bragg Christmas tree arrives Wednesday
Topgolf Swing Suite coming to Fort Bragg
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Are you a SECU member? This phone scam is targeting you
CVS adds time-delay safes in stores to prevent opioid robberies
Clerk attacked, tied up by 2 in Alamance County armed robbery
Rolesville resident fights to save 200-year-old tree from road widening
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
Activists frustrated as RDU moves ahead with plans for fence
How to buy designer handbags at big discounts in Raleigh
Show More
RDU invests $2M in equipment to reduce winter weather effects
Whooping cough cases confirmed at Harnett County school
4-year-old grazed by bullet when shots fired into Clinton home
Fort Bragg soldier bill included in final version of Defense Act
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
More TOP STORIES News