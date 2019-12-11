Fort Bragg access point reopens after truck crashed through security arm, drove off

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- The All-American Access Control Point has reopened after a truck crashed into a security arm Tuesday evening, Fort Bragg officials said.Officials said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. when a Dodge Ram 1500 didn't provide proper identification and crashed through a security arm. A second security device was activated and the driver turned onto the southbound lanes of All American Expressway and left.The All American ACP was closed for a few hours but reopened."Fort Bragg incorporates a series of protective measures to secure our personnel and operations from a variety of threats," said Col. Phillip Sounia, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander. "While we do not know the intent of the individuals who attempted to penetrate one of our access control points, we do know that the training of our ACP guards and our counter measures are effective."