Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III to visit Fort Bragg to welcome 18th Airborne home

Secretary Austin will welcome the 18th Airborne Corps back from their deployment to Europe.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will visit Fort Bragg on Friday.

Austin will welcome home the 18th Airborne Corps from their deployment to Europe.

While at Fort Bragg, he will also receive unit briefings, conduct troop engagements, and host a spouse roundtable during the trip, the US Department of Defense said in a news release.

Lloyd James Austin III was sworn in as the 28th Secretary of Defense on Jan. 22, 2021. He is the first African American to serve in the position.

His visit to Fort Bragg is a reunion of sorts, as Austin commanded a company, a battalion and a brigade in the 82nd Airborne Division during his Army career. His final tour at Fort Bragg was in 2006 as the 18th Airborne Corps commander.

