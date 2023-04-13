WATCH LIVE

Part of Kinston neighborhood evacuated after construction crew cuts gas line

Thursday, April 13, 2023 3:11PM
KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- First responders have evacuated an area off East King St. and South McDaniels St in Kinston, due to a major gas leak.

According to the Lenoir County Emergency Services, just before 9 a.m.Thursday, a construction crew hit a 2-inch natural gas main which created the leak.

Those impacted by the leak have been evacuated to the Simon Bright Community Center. Fire crews are asking everyone to stay away from the area until further notice.

Piedmont Natural Gas is on the scene working to secure the leak.

The Kinston Fire Department is monitoring gas vapor levels in the area.

