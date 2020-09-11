Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car on I-540 ramp in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Raleigh on Thursday night.
Raleigh police said the crash happened along I-540E at the Glenwood Avenue exit heading towards the Angus Barn just before 8:30 p.m.
The man, whose name has not been released at this time, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The ramp is currently closed as police investigate.
