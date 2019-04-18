durham explosion

Governor Roy Cooper visits Durham to assess damage from deadly explosion

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper came to Durham Thursday morning to assess the damage caused by last week's deadly explosion.



The gas explosion left one local businessman dead and injured 25 others.

On Thursday, after being greeted by city leaders, including Durham Mayor Steve Schewel, Governor Cooper talked with members of the Durham Fire department, whose work he commended during the explosion.

"This is a tough situation for Durham," Governor Cooper said. "There's going to be some rebuilding to do here."

Cooper said he was thinking of those injured while fighting the blast, including Durham firefighter Darren Wheeler.

"To see that kind of smoke plume on TV from the helicopter cameras, I didn't know exactly what to expect," Cooper said as he recalled his first time seeing the explosion.

When asked about the businesses and employees impacted by the explosion, Governor Cooper said the State will be helping in any way it can.

