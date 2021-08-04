covid-19

Raleigh man uses giant Halloween skeleton to make plea to unvaccinated: 'You're endangering America'

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A home in the historic Oakwood section of downtown Raleigh has been the site of elaborate Halloween displays over the years; however, the latest installation is a little different. It's a call for awareness in the surge of COVID-19 cases.

"The fact (is) that we didn't take this seriously," said homeowner Jesse Jones. He put up a display warning of the dangers of COVID-19 and says his front-yard plea, featuring a giant skeleton holding a grim sign, is personal.

"My wife lost her mom due to COVID and she was a woman who spent her entire life looking after people -- and she died completely alone in a hospital without being able to see one relative for 14 days," said Jones. "It was a nightmare. No one should go through what my wife went through watching her mom die like that."



Jones, an attorney, didn't just lose one loved one to COVID-19, he says 14 of his clients passed away. A former employee, who didn't get vaccinated, also lost his life.

'Ample chance' for more dangerous COVID variant if more Americans aren't vaccinated, Fauci says

Some of the messages on the fake gravestones are taking aim at virus skepticism.

Jones hopes the urgent message can change some minds.

"If you are not vaccinated, you are not a patriot. You are not a patriot. You're endangering America because this virus doesn't play. It's our enemy," he said.

South Carolina mom on ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19 at 37 weeks pregnant

Jones is imploring people to take precautions in the name of humanity to avoid the heartbreak his family is experiencing.

"I need to look after you, you need to look after me. If everybody would just wear a mask, distance, be an American, be a patriot, and follow the rules, this would go away very quickly," said Jones.

