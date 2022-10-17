Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 person in custody: Police

In silence and in tears on Saturday where the Hedingham Fall Festival was supposed to be held, the mood at the Hedingham clubhouse instead, was somber.

The Watch Commander for the Raleigh Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired inside a home on Royal Adelaide Way, in the Hedingham nieghborhood.

The person who fired the shots has been taken into custody and there are no injuries reporter, Watch Commander said. They added that there is no threat to the public.

The person who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits, according to police.

Hedingham is the community where five people were shot and killed, including a Raleigh police officer who was on his way to work; three others were injured in the Thursday afternoon shooting. The subdivision runs along the Neuse River Greenway Trail. The five killed range in age from 52 to 16.

Saturday night, the community held a vigil to remember the victims.

The accused shooter is a 15-year-old who is still in the hospital.

