Video shows carjacking and altercation near Holly Springs Towne Center

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating an alleged carjacking at Holly Springs Towne Center.

Authorities said it happened just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The victim told police they were warming up their car at 100 Grand Hill Place when two men attacked and pulled them from the car. After an altercation with people who tried to stop the carjacking, the two men tried to drive off with the car. However, the car stalled and four suspects drove off in a silver Lexus sedan.

Police Chief Paul Liquorie said the crime appears to be an isolated incident.

"We are very fortunate that the victim had the presence of mind to take video during this incident," said Liquorie. "I am confident, that with the public's assistance, our detectives will be able to bring those responsible to justice."

The department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of any suspects involved in the case.

One suspect is described as a man wearing a black and white printed hoodie, light blue jeans and light-colored sneakers. Another suspect is described as a man wearing a black hoodie with black shorts and white shoes. Two other suspects were not visible on the video captured by the victim.

Those with information can contact Detective Ottaway at (919) 567-4709 or email the tip line at HSPDtips@hollyspringsnc.gov.

