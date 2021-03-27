I-95 southbound reopens after fiery 18-wheeler crash in Harnett County

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities say a truck driver survived a fiery crash that shut down lanes of I-95 southbound near Dunn overnight.Just after 2 a.m., Dunn emergency services were dispatched to the 72 mile marker on I-95 southbound for a crash with reported explosions.Upon arrival, firefighters found an 18-wheeler blocking the lanes. The lanes were closed for sometime but reopened before 10 a.m.Authorities told ABC11 breaking news crews at the scene that the truck hit the end of the concrete jersey wall, which caused the rear axles to be removed from the trailer.The truck then traveled a couple of hundred feet down the road.The severity of the driver's injuries is unknown at this time.