Heavy rain, flooding forces local schools to close or move online on Thursday

Areas of heavy rain continue. Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect for parts of Nash, Wilson, Edgecombe, and Halifax counties. A section of I-95 near Wilson was closed by flooding. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Ms4XE2IShG — Chris Hohmann (@HohmannABC11) November 12, 2020

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many local schools have either closed or moved to remote instruction on Thursday, Nov. 12 due to the threat of flooding.Edgecombe County Public Schools announced that due to anticipated heavy rain overnight and the threat of flash flooding, all schools will be closed. There will be no in-person classes or remote learning or virtual classes.Nash County Public School students are instructed to have a remote learning day for all in-person students.In addition, all feeding sites are closed and activities including before/after school care and athletics are closed.Wilson County Public Schools said there will not be any remote learning or virtual classes due to the numerous roads and streets that have reported flooding.On Thursday night, all lanes of I-95 were closed near Wilson due to flooding.All three counties are under a Flash Flood Warning that is set to expire at 11 p.m.A Flash Flood Watch is already in effect for all of central North Carolina until 7 p.m. on Thursday. Our area could see up to 2-5'' of rain, drivers are reminded to turn around and not drive through any flooded roads.