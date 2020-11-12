flooding

Heavy rain, flooding forces local schools to close or move online on Thursday

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many local schools have either closed or moved to remote instruction on Thursday, Nov. 12 due to the threat of flooding.

Edgecombe County Public Schools

Edgecombe County Public Schools announced that due to anticipated heavy rain overnight and the threat of flash flooding, all schools will be closed. There will be no in-person classes or remote learning or virtual classes.

Nash County Public Schools
Nash County Public School students are instructed to have a remote learning day for all in-person students.

In addition, all feeding sites are closed and activities including before/after school care and athletics are closed.

Wilson County Public Schools
Wilson County Public Schools said there will not be any remote learning or virtual classes due to the numerous roads and streets that have reported flooding.


On Thursday night, all lanes of I-95 were closed near Wilson due to flooding.

All three counties are under a Flash Flood Warning that is set to expire at 11 p.m.

A Flash Flood Watch is already in effect for all of central North Carolina until 7 p.m. on Thursday. Our area could see up to 2-5'' of rain, drivers are reminded to turn around and not drive through any flooded roads.

Rain is expected to soak much of central North Carolina until mid-day Friday.

