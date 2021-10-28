Body found in Robeson County identified as missing woman Jessica Lawrence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=11140125" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Eighteen days after Jessica Lawrence was last seen, investigators found a registered sex offender driving her car.

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bodyin Robeson County on Monday has been identified as that of a missing woman, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.The body of Jessica Lawrence, 42, was found off of Tom M Road near NC710 between Rowland and Pembroke.The North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the body as that of Lawrence,.who was last seen at her home on Coy Road in St. Pauls on Sept. 26. She wasby a family member on Oct. 12."Not the information we wanted to hear but sadly, as expected we have terrible news to report. I spoke with Jessica's mother today and while this does bring a little relief to the family as to her being located, I can assure the public that we plan to bring the person(s) to justice that were involved in this heinous crime" Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.Lawrence worked in Fayetteville at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.On Oct. 14, investigators found Lawrence's 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee in Red Springs being driven by 42-year-old Michael Brayboy.He was arrested and charged with failure to report a change of address by a sex offender. He was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond.The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and North Carolina State Highway Patrol Aviation Division, Robeson County Search & Rescue Team, North Carolina Search and Rescue Team, a state cadaver dog, Robeson County Emergency Management and Robeson County EMS assisted with investigation and searches.The case remains under investigation. investigators said from the outset that they have reason to believe foul play was involved.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.