Joe Biden to make campaign stop in Durham on Sunday as early voting remains underway

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- With in-person early voting underway in North Carolina, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be making a campaign stop in Durham on Sunday.

The Biden/Harris campaign announced the former vice president will attend an event in Durham to encourage North Carolinians to make their plan to vote early during the state's in-person early voting period.

The event is expected to take place around 1 p.m., however, details as to where the event will be held have not been released at this time.

After that event, Biden will attend a virtual meeting with African American faith leaders.

This marks Biden's second campaign stop in North Carolina since securing the nomination. His last visit was in Charlotte, where he discussed rebuilding the US economy.

The announcement came shortly after President Donald Trump announced a campaign rally in Gastonia this coming Wednesday.

On Saturday, actress Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha advocated for early voting and met with Biden/Harris campaign volunteers in Durham.

Kerry Washington and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha advocated for early voting in Durham Saturday ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's scheduled visit Sunday.



Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, held a virtual event in North Carolina on Thursday after having to cancel her initial planned visit when two people closely involved in the Biden/Harris campaign tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the campaign, neither candidate has tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday.
