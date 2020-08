Hundreds gather in downtown Durham for social justice solidarity march

HAPPENING NOW: Group of demonstrators take to downtown Raleigh chanting “Black Lives Matter”. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ZB9JUdx22D — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) August 29, 2020

Prayer vigil taking place now in Moore Square and being lead by faith leaders. There are representatives from @RaleighGov @ShopLocRaleigh & Black Dollar NC are among those in the crowd. #ABC11 #ShineRaleigh pic.twitter.com/Ael7wjZCUV — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) August 29, 2020

13-year-old Hannah and her dad came downtown with a bucket and sponge hoping to clean up some of the vandalism that happened last night. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/5oCkPRviee — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 29, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Raleigh 13-year-old helps clean up damage following Friday night demonstration

Aaron Exum - charged with curfew violation and disorderly conduct



Alexandria Hart - charged with curfew violation



Deeshone - charged with curfew violation



David Hallen - charged with curfew violation





Bethany Koval - charged with curfew violation and assault on a law enforcement officer



Eli Hollingsworth - charged with curfew violation



Daniel Mahoney - charged with curfew violation, second degree trespassing and resist, delay and obstruct



Qassim Mohamed - charged with curfew violation and resist, delay and obstruct



Rachel Pfenning - charged with curfew violation



Ryan Stancil - charged with curfew violation



Tanner Rollins - charged with curfew violation



Francis Twumasi - charged with curfew violation



Woodson Wisz - charged with curfew violation



Delbert Ward - charged with curfew violation

We’ve just seen @raleighpolice arrest a few folks here in front of city hall #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ewInsrFIWK — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 29, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker discusses protest, vandalism with Josh Chapin.

Demonstrators just used street sign to smash through Genesis Substance Abuse Center on Davie Street. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/4c7qEwDucP — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) August 29, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos A Raleigh protester discusses gentrification, overpolicing in her neighborhood with ABC11's Elaina Athans.

Standing in front of the legislature building right now #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/N0F7wbZF2n — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 28, 2020

Community march now making way through Downtown Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/AcTunIlqt2 — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) August 28, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Hundreds march in downtown Raleigh to demand social justice (1 of 22) Police makes arrests as Raleigh protest spills past curfew. Josh Chapin reports.

Demonstrators on the move around the back side of the @NC_Governor mansion #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/c2ySWk0amu — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 28, 2020

LIVE COVERAGE: Demonstrators march for social justice in downtown Raleigh: https://t.co/0c6tlxQBmx pic.twitter.com/pb3ODmCgBw — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) August 28, 2020

Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Davie Street

Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street

Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street

EMBED >More News Videos Raleigh mayor Baldwin answers questions about citywide curfew issued for Friday, Saturday nights

Barriers are already up on Fayetteville Street and officers are out. Streets will be closed in Downtown Raleigh for a planned protest. #ANC11 pic.twitter.com/dfWvtV3BSI — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) August 28, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Demonstrations in downtown Raleigh Friday night remained mostly peaceful throughout the evening. Police said 14 arrests were made when the march spilled past the 10 p.m. curfew.Hundreds gathered in Durham on Saturday night for a social justice march in solidarity with Kenosha, Wis.Demonstrators are currently gathered in front of the Durham Detention CenterA small group of demonstrators took to downtown Raleigh on Saturday night chanting Black Lives Matter.Dozens gathered for a prayer vigil in Moore Square on Saturday afternoon following a night of social justice demonstrations in downtown Raleigh The event -- organized by the Shaw School of Divinity, the City of Raleigh, and Shop Local Raleigh -- joined by Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, Police Chief Cassandra Deck Brown and at least five other faith and local government featured singing, speeches and prayers."We're here today in unity, praying for social justice and praying for peace," Baldwin said. "We can't have social justice without peace and we can't have social justice without unity so today we're calling on all of us: no matter the color of your skin, your political beliefs, your gender, your sexual preference, your wealth or lack of wealth. We're all here today to make a difference."Deck-Brown also chimed in quoting a passage from the Bible saying, "Collectively, we are more impactful than we are individual as we work with intentional effort. According to second Chronicles an effort to heal this land. My prayer is that God's mercy, God's Grace and God's peace will be with all of you."Dr. Johnny Bernard Hill, Dean of Shaw University School of Divinity, says it's going to take a lot more than prayer to bring change to the city of Raleigh."Prayer is powerful, but it's going to take a lot more than prayer," Hill said. "And at the same time, we can also recognize that the power of prayer in every major tradition is a way of invoking the power of God and the spirit of God to empower us, to give us the strength, the courage, the vision, the clarity necessary in order to advance change in our community."Going into the night, Raleigh residents are asked at 9 p.m. to shine a light whether its a flashlight, cellphone or a candle in solidarity for a call for peace. However, a 10 p.m. curfew still remains in place for the city Bridget Condon was in downtown Raleigh where clean-up is underway following Friday's march.As the sun came up Saturday morning, people came by the Wake County Justice Center taking pictures and videos of the red splattered paint and spray paint on the building."We heard all of it last night," said Exploris school student Hannah. "I was up maybe until 1 or 2 a.m. It got me really scared for the rest of the night."Hannah, 13, and her dad came down with a bucket and sponge to try and get the paint out."It's sad," she said. "For school, I'm down here every other day walking and eating lunch in Nash Square. Seeing the protests yesterday, it was protests yesterday. It was fine but it was extremely sad. The last time my school was destroyed. I don't agree with the rioting, the protesting is a great thing and we should stick with the protests and not do this."13-year-old cleans up spray paint in downtown Raleigh following demonstrationsRaleigh police said 14 people were arrested once the demonstration went past the 10 p.m. curfew.Several people were arrested in front of Raleigh City Hall as demonstrators continued to march more than an hour after curfew. ABC11 crews on the scene said the arrests were not confrontational.Josh Chapin talked to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, who said it's people's right to come out to protest peacefully. However, he noted that some protesters chose to be "unlawful" and, he said, that puts law enforcement officers in a difficult situation.Raleigh police asked the crowd to disperse and go home, "as the protest is no longer peaceful."Demonstrators used a street sign to smash through Genesis Substance Abuse Center on Davie Street.The Wake County Sheriff's Office was also vandalized with spray paint.Demonstrators gathered outside the Wake County Justice Center, chanting and giving speeches.According to ABC11 crews on the scene some barricades were thrown at the justice center."We still exist. I'm right here": A woman in downtown Raleigh explained to Elaina Athans why she is marching and encouraged her fellow demonstrators to make sure they get out and vote.The Chopper 11 crowd estimator estimates there are approximately 500 people in attendance at the march.Hundreds of demonstrators headed to the Governor's Mansion to protest outside.Marchers yelled "No Justice, No peace" and "Black Lives Matter" as they walked toward the State Capitol downtown.Marchers started gathering in downtown Raleigh in front of the Wake County courthouse.____________________________Some roads in downtown Raleigh will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Friday and through the weekend due to a planned social justice march in the area.Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced Thursday that the entire city would be under curfew on Friday and Saturday night.The curfew runs from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday night, but the the following roads in downtown Raleigh will be closed all weekend starting at 5 p.m. Friday:According to a flier for the event, demonstrators plan to "march for Jacob Blake " as well as those killed by Raleigh police. The event is supposed to start at 7 p.m. Friday.On Thursday, business owners downtown started boarding up their buildings in preparation for the demonstrations.London Bridge Pub Owner Darren Bridger said he was still waiting on an insurance payout from the last protest. He was critical of the city's response in May when small businesses were destroyed and looted.During those protests, some business owners said they called 911 but got no response from police."We're running on a shoe string budget as most of the store entrepreneurs are down here," Bridger said Friday. "We have yet to see any real support for downtown. There's so many places still boarded up. There's so many places that have gone out of business. We need some real protection."Kerwin Pittman, an activist and member of Raleigh Demands Justice, said he did not organize the march on Friday but plans to attend . And he said he expects the event to be a peaceful assembly and peaceful protest.Saturday, Raleigh city leaders planned their own event to call for "social equality and unity," according to a news release. Mayor Baldwin, city council members, county commissioners, Raleigh police chief Cassandra Deck-Brown, the city manager, and other faith and business leaders will gather at Moore Square Park at 4 p.m. for a "Shine the Light" prayer vigil.In addition, residents across Raleigh are asked to shine a light for "unity and social peace in our community" at 9 p.m. on Saturday."Now, more than ever, we need to find ways to come together and find our commonality. A desire for peace and understanding is universal. We are Raleigh. The strength of this great city is found in our diversity." said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin in a written statement. "Each of us holds a light within us to share with the world. Saturday, I ask that you share your light to symbolize that we are unique individuals with the same intention- to live in a peaceful and loving community."Raleigh leaders asked all attendees to wear masks and follow social distancing requirements.