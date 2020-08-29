Jacob Blake

Hundreds gather in downtown Durham for social justice solidarity march

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Demonstrations in downtown Raleigh Friday night remained mostly peaceful throughout the evening. Police said 14 arrests were made when the march spilled past the 10 p.m. curfew.

SATURDAY

8:30 p.m.
Hundreds gathered in Durham on Saturday night for a social justice march in solidarity with Kenosha, Wis.

Demonstrators are currently gathered in front of the Durham Detention Center

7:20 p.m.
A small group of demonstrators took to downtown Raleigh on Saturday night chanting Black Lives Matter.


4 p.m.
Dozens gathered for a prayer vigil in Moore Square on Saturday afternoon following a night of social justice demonstrations in downtown Raleigh.

The event -- organized by the Shaw School of Divinity, the City of Raleigh, and Shop Local Raleigh -- joined by Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, Police Chief Cassandra Deck Brown and at least five other faith and local government featured singing, speeches and prayers.


"We're here today in unity, praying for social justice and praying for peace," Baldwin said. "We can't have social justice without peace and we can't have social justice without unity so today we're calling on all of us: no matter the color of your skin, your political beliefs, your gender, your sexual preference, your wealth or lack of wealth. We're all here today to make a difference."

Deck-Brown also chimed in quoting a passage from the Bible saying, "Collectively, we are more impactful than we are individual as we work with intentional effort. According to second Chronicles an effort to heal this land. My prayer is that God's mercy, God's Grace and God's peace will be with all of you."


Dr. Johnny Bernard Hill, Dean of Shaw University School of Divinity, says it's going to take a lot more than prayer to bring change to the city of Raleigh.

"Prayer is powerful, but it's going to take a lot more than prayer," Hill said. "And at the same time, we can also recognize that the power of prayer in every major tradition is a way of invoking the power of God and the spirit of God to empower us, to give us the strength, the courage, the vision, the clarity necessary in order to advance change in our community."

Going into the night, Raleigh residents are asked at 9 p.m. to shine a light whether its a flashlight, cellphone or a candle in solidarity for a call for peace. However, a 10 p.m. curfew still remains in place for the city.

9 a.m.
Bridget Condon was in downtown Raleigh where clean-up is underway following Friday's march.

As the sun came up Saturday morning, people came by the Wake County Justice Center taking pictures and videos of the red splattered paint and spray paint on the building.

"We heard all of it last night," said Exploris school student Hannah. "I was up maybe until 1 or 2 a.m. It got me really scared for the rest of the night."



Hannah, 13, and her dad came down with a bucket and sponge to try and get the paint out.

"It's sad," she said. "For school, I'm down here every other day walking and eating lunch in Nash Square. Seeing the protests yesterday, it was protests yesterday. It was fine but it was extremely sad. The last time my school was destroyed. I don't agree with the rioting, the protesting is a great thing and we should stick with the protests and not do this."

WATCH:13-year-old cleans up spray paint in downtown Raleigh following demonstrations
EMBED More News Videos

Raleigh 13-year-old helps clean up damage following Friday night demonstration



4:15 a.m.
Raleigh police said 14 people were arrested once the demonstration went past the 10 p.m. curfew.

  • Aaron Exum - charged with curfew violation and disorderly conduct

  • Alexandria Hart - charged with curfew violation

  • Deeshone - charged with curfew violation

  • David Hallen - charged with curfew violation


  • Bethany Koval - charged with curfew violation and assault on a law enforcement officer

  • Eli Hollingsworth - charged with curfew violation

  • Daniel Mahoney - charged with curfew violation, second degree trespassing and resist, delay and obstruct

  • Qassim Mohamed - charged with curfew violation and resist, delay and obstruct

  • Rachel Pfenning - charged with curfew violation

  • Ryan Stancil - charged with curfew violation

  • Tanner Rollins - charged with curfew violation

  • Francis Twumasi - charged with curfew violation

  • Woodson Wisz - charged with curfew violation

  • Delbert Ward - charged with curfew violation


FRIDAY

11:25 p.m
Several people were arrested in front of Raleigh City Hall as demonstrators continued to march more than an hour after curfew. ABC11 crews on the scene said the arrests were not confrontational.



10 p.m.
Josh Chapin talked to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, who said it's people's right to come out to protest peacefully. However, he noted that some protesters chose to be "unlawful" and, he said, that puts law enforcement officers in a difficult situation.

LISTEN:

EMBED More News Videos

Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker discusses protest, vandalism with Josh Chapin.



9:45 p.m.
Raleigh police asked the crowd to disperse and go home, "as the protest is no longer peaceful."

9:40 p.m.
Demonstrators used a street sign to smash through Genesis Substance Abuse Center on Davie Street.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office was also vandalized with spray paint.



9:20 p.m.
Demonstrators gathered outside the Wake County Justice Center, chanting and giving speeches.

According to ABC11 crews on the scene some barricades were thrown at the justice center.

8:30 p.m.
"We still exist. I'm right here": A woman in downtown Raleigh explained to Elaina Athans why she is marching and encouraged her fellow demonstrators to make sure they get out and vote.
EMBED More News Videos

A Raleigh protester discusses gentrification, overpolicing in her neighborhood with ABC11's Elaina Athans.






7:35 p.m.
The Chopper 11 crowd estimator estimates there are approximately 500 people in attendance at the march.

EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds march in downtown Raleigh to demand social justice (1 of 22)

Police makes arrests as Raleigh protest spills past curfew. Josh Chapin reports.



7:30 p.m.
Hundreds of demonstrators headed to the Governor's Mansion to protest outside.



7:15 p.m.
Marchers yelled "No Justice, No peace" and "Black Lives Matter" as they walked toward the State Capitol downtown.



7 p.m.
Marchers started gathering in downtown Raleigh in front of the Wake County courthouse.



____________________________

Some roads in downtown Raleigh will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Friday and through the weekend due to a planned social justice march in the area.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced Thursday that the entire city would be under curfew on Friday and Saturday night.
The curfew runs from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday night, but the the following roads in downtown Raleigh will be closed all weekend starting at 5 p.m. Friday:

  • Fayetteville Street between Morgan Street and Davie Street
  • Hargett Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street
  • Martin Street between Salisbury Street and Wilmington Street


According to a flier for the event, demonstrators plan to "march for Jacob Blake" as well as those killed by Raleigh police. The event is supposed to start at 7 p.m. Friday.

Click here for answers to all your curfew questions and eligible exceptions



EMBED More News Videos

Raleigh mayor Baldwin answers questions about citywide curfew issued for Friday, Saturday nights


On Thursday, business owners downtown started boarding up their buildings in preparation for the demonstrations.



London Bridge Pub Owner Darren Bridger said he was still waiting on an insurance payout from the last protest. He was critical of the city's response in May when small businesses were destroyed and looted.

During those protests, some business owners said they called 911 but got no response from police.

"We're running on a shoe string budget as most of the store entrepreneurs are down here," Bridger said Friday. "We have yet to see any real support for downtown. There's so many places still boarded up. There's so many places that have gone out of business. We need some real protection."
Kerwin Pittman, an activist and member of Raleigh Demands Justice, said he did not organize the march on Friday but plans to attend. And he said he expects the event to be a peaceful assembly and peaceful protest.

Saturday, Raleigh city leaders planned their own event to call for "social equality and unity," according to a news release. Mayor Baldwin, city council members, county commissioners, Raleigh police chief Cassandra Deck-Brown, the city manager, and other faith and business leaders will gather at Moore Square Park at 4 p.m. for a "Shine the Light" prayer vigil.

In addition, residents across Raleigh are asked to shine a light for "unity and social peace in our community" at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

"Now, more than ever, we need to find ways to come together and find our commonality. A desire for peace and understanding is universal. We are Raleigh. The strength of this great city is found in our diversity." said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin in a written statement. "Each of us holds a light within us to share with the world. Saturday, I ask that you share your light to symbolize that we are unique individuals with the same intention- to live in a peaceful and loving community."

Raleigh leaders asked all attendees to wear masks and follow social distancing requirements.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighjacob blakecurfewrace in americarace and cultureraleigh police
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JACOB BLAKE
LATEST: Officers arrest several demonstrators in Raleigh
Victims of Kenosha protest shooting tried to disarm gunman
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court for shooting protesters
Thousands march in DC under 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' rallying cry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 1,000 positive cases reported late impact today's case count
UNC English professor Randall Kenan dies at 57
More young people could get colon cancer like Chadwick Boseman
Police identify man shot dead in Cary neighborhood
Voter-participation group helps locals get ready for election
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Bright, Not As Humid Tomorrow
Show More
Death toll from Hurricane Laura rises to 16; many from CO
2 special ops soldiers killed in California training crash
Ecuador couple certified as oldest married pair, nearly 215
'This was hard to hear about': Reactions to Chadwick Boseman's death
'Mamba Mentality' helps UNC student inspire others on TikTok
More TOP STORIES News