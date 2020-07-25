double shooting

Lumberton police release surveillance photos from deadly Family Dollar double shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lumberton police released photos of the parking lot where two women were shot and killed Friday afternoon.

Kayla Kyle, 32, and Kimberly Hunt, 41, were shot in the parking lot of the 1305 East 5th Street Family Dollar location.

RELATED: Two women shot, killed in Family Dollar parking lot in Lumberton

Police said a male seen wearing a hoodie fired into multiple vehicles that were being backed out of parking spaces.

Police said the gray car pictured is the vehicle that dropped off the man suspected of shooting two women at a Lumberton Family Dollar.

Lumberton Police Department



According to police, the gray car pictured was the vehicle the man was dropped off in.







The Lumberton Police Department is being assisted by the NCSBI.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department. 910-671-3845.
