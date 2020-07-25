Lumberton police release surveillance photos from deadly Family Dollar double shooting

Kayla Kyle, 32, and Kimberly Hunt, 41, were shot in the parking lot of the 1305 East 5th Street Family Dollar location.
Police said a male seen wearing a hoodie fired into multiple vehicles that were being backed out of parking spaces.
According to police, the gray car pictured was the vehicle the man was dropped off in.
The Lumberton Police Department is being assisted by the NCSBI.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department. 910-671-3845.