No arrests in McDougald Terrace shooting that killed 19-year-old, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police identified on Tuesday a man who was killed in a shooting in McDougald Terrace Sunday afternoon.

Police identified the man as 19-year-old Maurice Daye.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday on Wabash Street.

When officers arrived, they found Daye with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a woman was also shot. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening.

Durham police said on Tuesday that no charges had been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
