Police investigating after man found shot dead in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officers are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Durham late Sunday night.

The incident happened on Wadesboro Street before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived at Lynnhaven Apartments they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

They also found shell casings around his body.

Officers have yet to release the man's identity or information about the shooter.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
