11-year-old Durham elementary student releases song encouraging safe return to classroom

More than 300 students will return to Y.E. Smith Elementary School in Durham next week.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Before Durham students return to the classroom Monday, one 11-year-old student released a song called to encourage his peers to return safely."Six Feet" was performed by Durham 11-year-old JJ. JJ is a student at Merrick-Moore Elementary.The school's principal started off the official music video with a message to students."Welcome back! We are so excited to have you back here at Merrick-Moore, said Principal Dr. Vanessa Alford in the video. "We have so many air hugs and air kisses for you. It's going to be an exciting time. We love you and we miss you. Welcome back."