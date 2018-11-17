Hope Mill Road in Fayetteville is closed in both directions following a fatal motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.Fayetteville police said a crash involving a sedan and motorcycle occurred at the intersection of Hope Mills Road and Westgate Drive shortly after 1:30 p.m.The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.Members of the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit are on scene conducting an investigation.The identity of all parties involved are being withheld until family members are notified.Motorists needing to travel North along Hope Mills Road are encouraged to utilize Cumberland Road, to Bingham Drive, to Bunce Road, to Raeford Road as an alternate route. Motorists needing to travel South along Hope Mills Road are encouraged to take Raeford Road to Bunce Road, to Bingham Drive, to Cumberland Road, back to Hope Mills Road.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).