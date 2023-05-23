NC police K-9 sniffs out 1,000 bricks of heroin, 5 kilos of cocaine inside car on I-85

A man from Albany, New York faces multiple charges involving illegal drugs after a traffic stop Saturday on the interstate in Henderson, N.C.
Police in Henderson said in a Facebook post that officers stopped 41-year-Jonathan Gordon on I-85 for a traffic violation. Police didn't say what the violation was in their post about the arrest.
The traffic stop was conducted at 4:50 a.m. and during the stop a police department K-9 gave a 'positive' alert to something in the car.
According to Henderson police, they conducted a search of the car and found 1,000 bricks of heroin and 5 kilos of cocaine.
Police didn't say where in the car the drugs were found.
Gordon was the only person in the police said.
He has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell, deliver, manufacture, and maintain a vehicle to keep controlled substances.
Gordan was booked into the Vance County Detention Center. His bond was set at $500,000.00
