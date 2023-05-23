NC police K-9 sniffs out 1,000 bricks of heroin, 5 kilos of cocaine inside car on I-85

A man from Albany, New York faces multiple charges involving illegal drugs after a traffic stop Saturday on the interstate in Henderson, N.C.

Police in Henderson said in a Facebook post that officers stopped 41-year-Jonathan Gordon on I-85 for a traffic violation. Police didn't say what the violation was in their post about the arrest.

The traffic stop was conducted at 4:50 a.m. and during the stop a police department K-9 gave a 'positive' alert to something in the car.

According to Henderson police, they conducted a search of the car and found 1,000 bricks of heroin and 5 kilos of cocaine.

Police didn't say where in the car the drugs were found.

(Photo: Henderson Police Department)

Gordon was the only person in the police said.

He has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell, deliver, manufacture, and maintain a vehicle to keep controlled substances.

Gordan was booked into the Vance County Detention Center. His bond was set at $500,000.00

